Pirates can’t find rhythm, fall to Butler

Riding off of a thrilling win over St. John’s to open Big East play, the Pirates (8-5, 1-1) were brought down, as they fell to Butler (4-10, 1-2) for their first loss in Big East play, 79-58.

The Pirates struggled shooting the ball all night long, shooting 19-64 (29 percent) from the field and 10-35 (28 percent) from beyond the three-point line. On the other side, Butler shot 30-60 (50 percent) from the field and was led by freshman Kristen Spolyar, who finished with 28 points on the night. Sophomore Tori Schickel also had a big game for the Bulldogs with 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Things started off well for the Pirates, as JaQuan Jackson, who would lead the Pirates with 25 points on the night, hit a three from the corner. The first quarter went on as a defensive struggle between the two teams, but Butler’s Michelle Weaver beat the buzzer at the end of the quarter to tie it at 11 going into the second quarter.

It remained close in the second as both teams continued to struggle shooting the ball. Butler was able to sustain some momentum towards the end of the quarter and took a five-point lead into the half.

The Pirates came out of the locker room cold and it cost them, as Butler started the third quarter on a 10-2 run, eventually opening up the lead to 41-31 as Seton Hall continued to struggle to find its stroke. Butler’s lead would eventually balloon to 56-40 after Spolyar beat the third quarter buzzer.

The Bulldogs continued to roll in fourth and expanded their lead to 67-49 with a little under six minutes remaining in the game. Jackson tried to provide the Hall with a spark late in the quarter as she played a large role in cutting the lead to 72-58 with 2:08 left in the game, but Butler answered right back and ended any chance at a Seton Hall comeback as they pulled away for a 79-58 victory.

Next up for Seton Hall will be a trip to Ohio as the team takes on the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

