Sophomore Veer Singh to transfer from Seton Hall

Men’s basketball forward Veer Singh will transfer, according to a statement released by Seton Hall Athletics on Friday evening.

A sophomore, Singh will have two and a half years of eligibility remaining, starting in December 2017. His transfer leaves Seton Hall with one open scholarship to fill next season.

“Veer is a good young man, and we appreciate everything he has done for our program during his time here,” coach Kevin Willard said in the statement. “We respect his decision to transfer to another institution, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Singh did not play in the Hall’s most recent game, a Dec. 12 win over No. 16 South Carolina. The wingman leaves the program after appearing in 39 games in which he averaged 2.0 points per contest. This season Singh averaged 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds over 9.3 minutes. Expected to be a deep threat, he was two of 12 from behind the three-point line.

Singh, a St. Peter’s Prep alum, earned his way onto the 2016 Big East All-Academic team, an honor bestowed upon student-athletes with a GPA over 3.0.

