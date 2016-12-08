SHU hosts third annual Art in the Hall contest

Stafford Hall will be showcasing a few select art pieces from the winners and honorably mentioned artists who participated in the third annual art in the Hall contest.

The paintings will be displayed throughout 2017.

The third annual art in the Hall contest featured art forms representing the select artists’ visions on the theme of social justice.

The deadline was Dec. 2.

The art pieces will be judged by select student representatives, faculty and the President’s office.

Artists submitting pieces are confidential until the winners and honorably mentioned are announced.

The office of Associate Vice President and Dean of Students, Karen Van Norman, will coordinate the contest and manage the logistics.

First prize will win $1,000. econd prize will win $500 and honorable mentions will receive $250 each.

“Dr. Esteban initiated the contest three years ago to serve a dual purpose, to feature the artistic talents of our community and to add artwork to our newest academic building, Stafford Hall,” said Van Norman about the development of the art in the Hall contest,

All participants had to be a part of Seton Hall’s current network, which includes students, faculty members, administrators, staff members and alumni of Seton Hall.

