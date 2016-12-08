Letter to the Editor: Giving Back

Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I am writing in response to your editorial “Seton Hall asks students for too much on Giving Tuesday.”

I am disappointed for a variety of reasons.

As a student who gives back to Seton Hall in a number of ways I fail to see how “greedy” could possibly be used to refer to this great institution.

Seton Hall is tuition-driven and yes, the rates are high, but we are far from the only school with tuition at this level.

It was no secret what tuition was when we all chose to enroll so to continue to complain about it is short-sighted and ignorant.

You noted that many students are unable to donate at this point in their lives.

You failed to see the bigger picture.

First, there is no minimum required amount on donations to the University.

Second, every gift helps, whether it is $1 or $100.

No matter the amount, donating positively affects the school’s giving rate.

Alumni giving rates are included in the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

It has been proven that educating students about the importance of giving is crucial.

The hope is that they will continue to support Seton Hall after graduation, and continue to positively impact the rates that we as an institution have raised each year.

Statistics aside, giving to Seton Hall is an investment in our peers.

Many students receive financial aid, a good deal of which is the direct result of generous donors, including students.

In your Sept. 7 editorial you claimed: “Improving Seton Hall will be The Setonian’s intention as well.”

I cannot see how this message is being lived out when you write editorials shaming Seton Hall for attempting to better the institution and increase the value of your degree.

Many students agree with me, as evidenced by the fact that more than 350 students have already made gifts to Seton Hall this year.

I look forward to you covering this topic more completely in the future.

There are a number of great student-led initiatives, such as the Student Alumni Association, which would not hesitate to educate you on the countless benefits of student gifts.

I hope that you will consider changing your focus to unify and build our Seton Hall community.

Andrew Cameron

SHU Class of 2017