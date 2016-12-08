Fashion Club holds holiday pop-up shop

On Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the SHU Fashion Club hosted its first-ever Holiday Pop Up Shop in the Chancellor’s Suite.

Madison Schott, president and co-founder of the club, said the Fashion Club is entrepreneurial and wanted to combine both fashion and business in one event.

“We figured a lot of people are looking for gifts during the holidays but have no time to go to the local mall, nor does the mall offer great gifts,” the mathematical finance and marketing major said.

The Fashion Club hopes to make this event annual.

“We had a lot of people stop by to buy gifts for their family for the holidays,” Schott said.

Courtney Jenney, a sophomore public relations major, and head of marketing and social media for the Fashion Club, remarked at how diligently the club worked to get this event off the ground.

“The process and planning has been long and hard work, but we were excited to see the turnout,” Jenney said.

The club appealed to people who didn’t want to spend much money. There was free hot chocolate, pictures with Santa and a performance by Gentlemen of the Hall.

The vendors at the event were local businesses, Etsy businesses and Seton Hall entrepreneurs. Members of Alpha Phi Omega were also present, wrapping customers’ gifts for a nominal fee.

All of the proceeds went to charity.

Additionally, Jenney said a portion of each vendor’s proceeds went to various charities.

Schott said money was raised for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Virlanie, the Plainfield Area Humane Society and the Alzheimer’s Association, to name a few.

“As an on-campus organization, we want to be able to represent ourselves in a way that also corresponds with our morals,” Jenney said. “Around the holidays, everyone wants to give back and what a better way than through a fun and festive event?”

Cailee Valente, a junior business finance and management major, and vice president/co-founder of the club, said that this event is “Helping the Fashion Club come together with the rest of the SHU community,” as well as spreading the holiday spirit.

Claudia Emanuele can be reached at claudia.emanuele@student.shu.edu.