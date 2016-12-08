Ariyoshi has unique twist on Japanese food

Ariyoshi is a unique restaurant in South Orange, providing a modern, inventive twist on Japanese cuisine, offering both traditional and new takes on sushi.

April Lium, the co-owner and manager of the restaurant, said that the eatery is passionate about the food it serves.

“That’s our main purpose, it’s what keeps us going,” Lium said.

She added that Ariyoshi’s main goal is to keep things fresh, a goal that is shown with their invention of almost 50 different types of specialty sushi rolls, from “The Prince Charming” to “The Batman” to “The Kazam,” all made a la carte with fresh ingredients. A part of the community for many years, Ariyoshi also prides itself on being involved in South Orange and surrounding areas.

Lium acknowledged she is happy to offer a 10 percent discount to any Pirate who pays cash and shows a valid student ID.

The restaurant also employs four SHU students in various tasks, one of whom is Vivian Wong, a junior Asian studies major.

“We have many students coming in from Seton Hall on a regular basis. Ariyoshi is also very involved in the community-the entire staff did a 5k charity run recently,” said Wong, a hostess and waitress for the restaurant.

Allegra Berg, a sophomore diplomacy and international relations major, has been going to Ariyoshi on a regular basis since she started at SHU.

As opposed to going to other Japanese restaurants in South Orange, she returns to Ariyoshi because “The food is good, the price isn’t exorbitant and the atmosphere is really nice,” she said.

She also agreed that its relationship with students is top-notch, with the restaurant needing little to no improvement.

The restaurant, Berg said, has a good relationship with students as long as they’re respectful.

“It’s the bond we have with our customers and the warm atmosphere that makes me feel happy and lucky to be working there,” Wong said.

Wong added that some customers even send in their Christmas cards and they get hung up around the restaurant.

Children’s drawings also are displayed in the restaurant.

“We really appreciate them,” Wong said. “And we never stop striving to improve our relationship with everyone.”

Alyssa Schirm can be reached at alyssa.schirm@student.shu.edu.