The Voice: An impactful semester in review and more to come

The Voice

With finals and winter break approaching, this is The Setonian’s final issue of 2016.

Don’t worry – we’ll still have the latest coverage online for you over break – but with no more print issues until January, we wanted to take a moment to reflect on the semester.

It’s been a whirlwind – isn’t each semester for everyone in some way? For us, that means constantly writing, reporting, editing, photographing and designing. Some may not realize this, but being a part of The Setonian’s Editorial Board truly is a 24/7 job.

The goal is to provide you, our readers, with honest information, entertainment and, occasionally, opinion. The hope is to make an impact, sparking change and discussion as a result of our hard work.

With our semester wrapping up, we could not be prouder of what we have managed to do so far. For those that may not keep up with The Setonian on a weekly basis, here is a breakdown of our impact to this point:

Our coverage of Seton Hall’s LGBTQ community was a contributing factor towards the further growth and support of ALLIES, a LGBTQ group on campus. Articles on how different moral and social issues impact students at a Catholic university have led to healthy discussion and were complimented by a series of features that focused on Seton Hall students of non-Catholic faith.

Our reporting and editorials regarding the presidential election – including the one in which we endorsed Hillary Clinton – sparked plenty of controversy, sure, but also plenty of thoughtful debate.

We successfully demanded that Seton Hall’s governing body answer tough questions pertaining to a variety of issues, including on-campus rapes, the 2017 commencement plans, the suspension of the MASCL program, parking and more.

Our sports section has published in-depth features on a multitude of Pirate athletes, using creative storytelling to describe who these people are beyond a court, field or pool.

All in all, we would like to think we had a pretty successful semester when it comes to achieving the goals and hopes described above.

With that said, we’re not satisfied. Rather, we are hungrier than ever. There’s still plenty of work to be done. So, while we won’t print again until January, we will still be putting in the time, effort and energy that we always do over break. This way, we’re at our best when we return.

Until then, we hope you enjoy your time off and have a cheerful holiday season.

The Voice is intended to best represent the collective opinion of The Setonian’s editorial board. It is written by The Setonian’s Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor.