Women’s basketball storms back to take down Wake Forest

After trailing by as many as 16 points in the first quarter, the Seton Hall women’s basketball team stormed back to defeat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Sunday afternoon by a score of 70-63.

The Pirates got off to a slow start out of the gate, as it took them four minutes to register their first basket. They found themselves trailing by 11 after a sloppy first quarter full of turnovers and miscommunication.

Things began to turn around for the Pirates in the second quarter, as improved offensive flow and defense had momentum on the side of the Pirates heading into halftime. The third quarter is where the Pirates put their foot down and took it to Wake Forest. The Pirates outscored the Demon Deacons 23-6 in the third quarter to take a 44-38 lead into the fourth. The Pirates were able to hold on in an offensive-filled fourth quarter for the seven-point win.

The Pirates were plagued with turnovers in the first half, committing 19 of them. Things turned around as the Pirates committed just four in the second half, while Wake Forest committed 19 of their own.

Lubirdia Gordon had a big day for the Pirates with 15 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for a double-double.

“It’s great…just to be able to know that I can put this team on my back and show more leadership on this team,” Gordon said postgame.

LaTecia Smith led all scorers with 19 points on the day, while also collecting five rebounds. She spoke after the game about how well her team rebounded from its rough start.

“The first quarter we weren’t playing that well, but by the time we went into halftime and we came back out, everybody picked it up and everybody had good attitudes and we came out here and did what we were supposed to do,” Smith said.

Head coach Tony Bozzella recognized that his group had a tough task today coming off of two straight losses. Despite that, he was proud of how his group recovered and was able to get the win.

“I think we’re just sick and tired of getting our rear end kicked for the last three or four games,” Bozzella said. “I said we could’ve just quit again, and we didn’t.”

The win improves the Pirates record to 5-3 on the season, and they will now welcome in LIU Brooklyn for a Wednesday morning showdown this week. Tip-off is set for 11:30 a.m.

