Powell powers Pirates to convincing win over Columbia

After a four-game road trip, Seton Hall returned to Prudential Center Thursday night by putting up a 95-71 win over Columbia University.

Desi Rodriguez was the one to start the game hot, scoring 10 points in as many minutes. Seton Hall maintained the lead for the majority of the first half, but Columbia’s Mike Smith, who scored 23 points on the night, kept the Pirates on their toes.

The Pirates didn’t show their dominant selves until the second half, where Myles Powell kicked the door wide open.

The freshman knows how to make threes, and had the crowd going wild.

Replacing Madison Jones in the lineup in his first career-start, Powell was a red hot 7-10 from three. Just when you thought he couldn’t make another, he did.

Myles Powell is red hot from three. Watch the hoop & the harm from downtown, his SIXTH TRIPLE of the night! #HALLin https://t.co/AlGz1S2IXq — Seton Hall MBB (@SetonHallMBB) December 2, 2016

After a cold outing against Stanford, Powell said his head was not in the right place. That can happen to a rookie, but the shooter said his teammates made sure he was confident heading into tonight.

“Khadeen [Carrington] always pulls me aside and says, ‘You’re not a freshman,'” Powell said, referring to his mindset.

With Columbia shooting hot from beyond the arc as well, Powell and Seton Hall’s inside game was able to cool off the threat. While making nine threes as a team, the Pirates dominated the paint with a 46-20 advantage.

Delgado was able to work in the paint, putting up a double-double with nine minutes left in the game, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Carrington, meanwhile, once again proved himself to be the most consistent player on this team, a guy that will give the Pirates a solid game every night. He was confident off the dribble, putting up 17 points and two assists.

It could not have been a much better night offensively for the Pirates, shooting 58 percent from the field. The team passed the ball well, too, putting up 20 assists compared to 12 turnovers.

“We had two great days of practice on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Willard said. “We really concentrated on what we had to get better at. We understood what we had to get better at, and I think that’s why we played so well offensively. We just had two good days of repetition and kind of getting back to our flow.”

Seton Hall takes the court next on Dec. 6, participating in the Fox Sports Pearl Harbor Invitational in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Pirates will face Hawaii with a 9:30 p.m. tip.

Elizabeth Swinton can be reached at elizabeth.swinton@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @eswint22.