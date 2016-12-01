College of Nursing receives $50,000 scholarship endowment

The College of Nursing has accepted a $50,000 gift from the Estate of Barbara Kohaut, according to SHU’s website.

Kohaut was retired but had previously worked as an accounting clerk for Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Newark, according to her online obituary on Legacy.com. The endowment was made in memory of Kohaut’s entire family, but the gift was dedicated to the College of Nursing because her sister Elizabeth graduated from there in 1949, according to SHU’s website.

The money will be specifically set aside for scholarships for students in the College of Nursing, said Dr. Marie Foley, dean of the College of Nursing, via an email interview.

The scholarship will positively affect one to three students who will be chosen on the basis of both merit and need.

“If a student received [the scholarship] one year and applies again for the second year, as long as he/she maintains specific criteria,” they will receive it, Foley said.

Natalie Calegari, a freshman nursing major, said the donation will “help make nurses more passionate and provide an opportunity for more students to make a meaningful and necessary impact on our world through the field of nursing.”

