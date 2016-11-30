WBB fails to hit stride in landslide loss to Princeton

The Seton Hall Pirates women’s basketball team fell 94-67 to the Princeton Tigers on Wednesday night at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, N.J.

The Tigers got off to a hot start by scoring 11 unanswered points, taking advantage of multiple turnovers and fouls by the Pirates. Seton Hall was forced to take its first timeout with just under seven minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Pirate offense could not get into a groove while Princeton went on a tear, and the first quarter ended with the Tigers ahead 25-13.

The Pirates started off the second quarter strongly by reducing the deficit to just six after capitalizing on two Princeton fouls, but the Tigers quickly regained their double digit lead after back-to-back layups from forward Leslie Robinson. Princeton was able to stay out in front of Seton Hall thanks to precise three-point shooting, going 7-12 from beyond the arc in the first half. It seemed that the Pirates were destined to close the half out down by double digits, but Deja Winters drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to make the score 45-37 at halftime.

Princeton continued its strong offensive play in the second half by opening up the third quarter with a 9-0 run. Seton Hall again struggled to get going offensively or defensively, putting up just 13 points in the quarter while allowing 29 to the Tigers. A jumper at the buzzer by Jackie Reyneke extended the Princeton lead to 24 points and the third quarter closed with the Tigers out in front, 74-50. Princeton extended its lead to 30 in the fourth quarter after a layup from Robinson made the score 89-59 with 5:26 remaining. While Seton Hall managed to bring the deficit to under 30, Princeton cruised to a 94-67 victory.

Freshman Bella Alarie led the way for Princeton with a double-double in points (26) and rebounds (11), shooting 9-19 from the field and 5-8 from beyond the arc. Senior Taylor Brown also had 18 points, while Robinson finished with 17. Winters led the Pirates with 16 points and 4-9 shooting from three-point range. Freshman Skyler Snider also put up 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, achieving a double-double for the first time in her collegiate career.

Turnovers and poor defense severely hindered the Pirates in this game. Seton Hall lost possession 19 times and Princeton scored 32 points off turnovers. The Pirates had trouble defending the perimeter as well, as the Tigers shot 12-26 (46.2 percent) from three.

Seton Hall falls to 4-3 on the season, while Princeton improves to 3-4. The Pirates resume action on Sunday, Dec. 4 when they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 2 p.m. in Walsh Gymnasium.

