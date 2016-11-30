The Voice: Seton Hall asks students for too much on Giving Tuesday

The Voice



Earlier this week, on Nov. 29, was Giving Tuesday.

The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving has become an international day of giving as the holiday season approaches. The day is supposed to inspire various acts of kindness.

Seton Hall was rather active on Giving Tuesday, encouraging community members to donate to the University. SHU set up a web page to make monetary gifts, put together a promotional video featuring President A. Gabriel Esteban and asked those on social media to make their gifts known by tweeting @SetonHall and #GivingTuesday.

“Today’s students are developing into tomorrow’s servant leaders thanks to the generosity of Pirates everywhere – alumni, parents, faculty, staff and friends,” the web page reads. “They will uphold the University’s legacy of creating a better world.”

It would seem Seton Hall did well, as the University raised $185,900 thanks to some 699 supporters by the time Wednesday morning rolled around. Donors had the ability to pick how much they wanted to contribute, what facets of Seton Hall they wanted to contribute towards and determine whether or not it would be a recurring gift. Donors can continue to contribute to the University.

As members of the Seton Hall community, we at The Setonian truly want to thank those who donated. The hope is that your generosity makes our University better.

With that said, some of us find it a bit much – greedy even – that Seton Hall would send its current student body a mass email asking that we donate.

Don’t get us wrong – we understand why that email goes out to “alumni, parents, faculty, staff and friends” – but to students? The same students contributing tens of thousands of tuition dollars? The same students who will have enormous loans to pay off? The same students – seniors anyway – who two weeks ago were told they were not getting a proper commencement ceremony after working so hard over the last four years?

You want more from us? You don’t think we’re giving enough as it is?

Look, we would love to donate now if we could and surely many of us will do so down the road should we reach a point of financial stability in our lives. However, that time is not now for the typical college student and, yet, we still give plenty.

Seton Hall ought to acknowledge that instead of asking for more.

