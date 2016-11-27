Men’s basketball struggles in loss to Stanford

The Seton Hall men’s basketball team took the floor Sunday night in Orlando for the fifth-place game of the AdvoCare Invitational, and was handed a 66-52 defeat at the hands of the Stanford Cardinal.

Things started off well for the Hall, getting out to a 24-14 lead in the early going. Afterwards, Stanford put its foot down and dominated the Pirates in all aspects of the game. The Cardinal went on a 12-2 run to end the half, tying the score at 26-26. Seton Hall failed to register a field goal in the final four minutes of the half.

Things stayed the same in the second half as, after a couple baskets from Khadeen Carrington, Stanford went on a 15-1 run to take a 43-31 lead with 12:34 left in the game. The Pirates tried to crawl back into it late in the second half, as they were able to cut the lead down to six with eight minutes left. However, Stanford’s stout defense became too much for the Pirates, and the Cardinal offense was able to pull away in the final few minutes for the 12-point win.

Carrington starred once again for the Pirates, as has been the case throughout the previous five games this season. Carrington poured in 20 points, the only Pirate that reached double digits in the scoring department, while shooting 9-for-16 from the floor.

The defense of Stanford gave the Pirates fits all night long. It managed to hold Angel Delgado to just eight points by double-teaming him in the post. The defense on the perimeter was even better, as the Pirates shot 2-for-17 from behind the three-point line. The Pirates also turned the ball over 23 times, a new season-high.

The staunch perimeter defense of Stanford exiled Myles Powell from the offensive landscape, as the freshman was 0-for-6 from behind the arc and didn’t collect his first, and ultimately only, field goal of the night until 9:36 left in the game.

Stanford’s offense was led by Dorian Pickens, who led all scorers with 21 points and was also able to grab five rebounds in 37 minutes. Reid Travis also played a major role for the Cardinal with 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Pirates will return to the friendly confines of the Prudential Center on Thursday night for a matchup with Ivy League foe Columbia. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

