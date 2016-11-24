International students stay with SHU families for Thanksgiving

International students can spend Thanksgiving Day with a host family from Seton Hall, a tradition that began in 2013.

This custom was started by the International Student Association as a way for international students to experience the American holiday in a family setting.

Maria Bouzas, the director of the Office of International Programs, explained that although they have been matching small groups of international students with hosts , the program has grown every year. However, there have been more hosts that sign up for the program than international students.

“On average, we place about 15 students and have about 8-10 hosts sign up,” Bouzas said. “So far we have 11 hosts signed up and 15 students. However, we like to send students in pairs, so we still need more students.”

Seton Hall has approximately 400 international students registered with the Office of International Programs, although there is estimated to be more who are not currently registered with the office, Bouzas added.

Bryan Yeoh, an international student from Malaysia, took part in the program last year and plans on doing so again this year with the same family. Yeoh, a sophomore diplomacy and economics double major and Russian minor, spent last Thanksgiving with another student, who he knew both from his dorm in Aquinas Hall and from the Honors Program.

He said that he learned a little more about the origins of the holiday. Yeoh added that the experience helped him feel less homesick while being so far from home.

“It takes me 25 hours of travel time to get from Malaysia to the States so I definitely miss family interactions,” Yeoh said. “Having the opportunity to be in a family environment even for a short break really helps reduce homesickness.”

Yeoh added that the tradition should continue to allow other international students to experience the holiday with Seton Hall families.

