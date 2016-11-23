Fournier awarded third consecutive Libero of the Year

Following another dominant season, senior Tessa Fournier was recognized as Big East Libero of the Year for the third straight season, becoming only the second player in Big East history to three-peat the award.

Fournier not only continues her own streak, but gives Seton Hall its fifth straight Libero of the Year, as former Pirate Alyssa Warren was recognized with the honor in 2012 and 2013.

“Tessa has been the heart and soul of this team all season,” head coach Allison Yaeger said. “I’m so proud of her development and the player she has become. To win a prestigious award like this three straight seasons is really a testament to her work ethic and her drive to continually want to improve. She truly deserves to be recognized as one of the greatest defensive players in Big East history.”

The senior’s 533 digs this season earned her the eighth spot on Seton Hall’s list of highest single-season digs, but Fournier also holds the fifth- and first-highest totals.

Fournier’s efforts this season moved her into second on Seton Hall’s all-time list of dig leaders. She is only the second Pirate to record more than 200 digs.

Additionally, Fournier was recognized to the All-Big East First Team behind 14 matches with 20 or more digs, including a season-high 33 against Butler.

Fournier and the Pirates will begin their postseason matches on Friday, Nov. 25 when the Hall takes on top-seeded Creighton in the Big East Tournament.

Kyle Kasharian can be reached at kyle.kasharian@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @ItsKyleKash.