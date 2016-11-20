Women’s basketball gets toppled in loss to Minnesota

The Seton Hall women’s basketball team will leave Minneapolis empty handed and searching for answers after a 90-57 loss at the hands of Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. The loss lifted the Golden Gophers to 4-0 on the season, while in the process giving the Pirates their first loss on their campaign as they fell to 3-1.

It was Seton Hall’s second consecutive game without guards JaQuan Jackson and LaTecia Smith, who have been suspended for an undisclosed NCAA violation. The Pirates mustered enough against Boston College at home on Thursday to get by without the veterans, but could not pull off the same on Sunday in their biggest road test of the young season.

Seton Hall jumped out to an early five-point lead in the first quarter, but Minnesota was quick to respond, using a 17-5 run to take a fairly comfortable 17-12 lead. The Pirates would cut it to two with a layup by Kaela Hilaire early in the second, but the Golden Gophers would once again separate themselves, going on a 22-6 run to end the first half.

Minnesota would solidify the victory with a lopsided third quarter that saw the home side outscore the Hall 31-15. Carlie Wagner, Kenisha Bell, and Gadiva Hubbard led the way for the Golden Gophers with the three combining for 50 of the team’s 90 points.

One bright spot for the traveling Pirates was the production of two freshmen, Skyler Snider and Deja Winters, who both totaled ten points to lead the way for the blue and white. The Pirates started four freshman, and eight of the ten total players who dressed for Seton Hall were first-year players.

Still, the Pirates will travel back to South Orange with an especially sour taste in their mouths. Sunday afternoon marked the first time that a Tony Bozzella coached Pirates team allowed more than 60 rebounds, as Seton Hall was out-rebounded 66 to 42.

The Pirates will have some time to rest and adjust before their next contest in six days against Central Connecticut State. The contest is the first in a two-game slate as part of the SHU Thanksgiving Classic. Tip-off will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Walsh Gymnasium.

