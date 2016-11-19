Seton Hall’s 2017 Baccalaureate Commencement to take place on campus

The 2017 Baccalaureate Commencement Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 15, 2017 on campus, according to an email statement from the Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President.

The statement, released on Nov. 18, said that the change to the ceremony’s location is due to the unavailability of the Prudential Center in Newark, where the ceremony is typically held. No further details have been released on the venue change.

.@SetonHall announces graduation will take place on campus on May 15. Details here: pic.twitter.com/KEsSWT2DVi — The Setonian (@Setonian) November 18, 2016

According to the statement, this change will result in graduating seniors to participate in one of three ceremonies, which will take place at 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on May 15.

An announcement on which colleges will graduate in which ceremonies will be announced in January when the number of degree candidates has been finalized. Seniors will graduate in the ceremony of their designated college. As a result, the entire Class of 2017 will not walk as one.

“This year the academic journey of our graduates will come full circle and end here on campus where it began. It is the University’s hope that smaller, more intimate ceremonies will be exceptionally meaningful on campus to the graduating seniors,” the statement said.

Graduate hooding ceremonies will still take place on campus, as done so in the past.

According to the statement, more details are to follow after the initial announcement on Nov. 18.

