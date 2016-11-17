Women’s basketball wins tight battle over Boston College

Seton Hall women’s basketball beat Boston College, 71-66, in a back-and-forth Big East, ACC match-up Thursday evening.

The game began with a new lineup, starting Kaela Hilaire at point guard for the Pirates, and she did not disappoint. Right from the start, Hilaire took over as floor general and used her vision and athleticism to both score and dish out some points.

Both teams came out scoring right away, making for a first quarter score of 18-17 in favor of the Eagles.

The battle was picked up in second quarter with plenty of scoring, as the Pirates ended the half shooting 50 percent from the field. However, Boston College kept a three-point lead, shooting 56.3 percent in the second quarter to make for a 40-37 halftime score.

Boston College came out of the half quickly, taking a 46-37 lead. However, Seton Hall made it right back to a one-point game with a pair of threes and a Deja Winters fast-break layup.

Three-pointers became a key to the game for each team, with eleven for the Pirates and seven for Boston College. Going into the fourth, Seton Hall had a three-point lead thanks to a productive third quarter from Claire Lundberg.

The fourth quarter remained a heated battle, but Seton Hall maintained its lead and came out on top with a 71-66 final score to improve the Pirates to 3-0 on the young season.

“It’s tremendous for our confidence,” head coach Tony Bozzella said after the victory. “It’s hard being young kids and play against big strong kids all the time…I hope they continue to do this because they have a chance to be special.”

