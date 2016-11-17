Powell shines in Gavitt Games win over Iowa

A career night for Myles Powell and a strong defensive front from the Seton Hall Pirates were enough to give them the 91-83 edge over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Powered by 26 points from the freshman standout, as well as 25 points from Desi Rodriguez and 20 points from Khadeen Carrington, the Pirates never let Iowa build a run that would give them an advantage. Seton Hall (3-0) was able to stay perfect on the year in their first true test on the road against a feisty Power 5 opponent.

The game against the Hawkeyes, who also made the NCAA Tournament last season, is part of the Gavitt Games, featuring match-ups between Big East and Big Ten schools in a non-conference face-off.

The Pirates came out of the gates slow, but would take their first lead of the game with a three from Powell to make it an 18-17 game with 10:48 to go in the first half. Powell would then convert on the and-one attempt for a three-point play, and hit another trey after a Carrington layup to cap a 16-6 run to bring the game to 26-21 in favor of the Pirates with 9:25 to go.

Iowa then went on a 6-0 run to take a 36-33 lead with 3:14 to go in the half, however Powell would erupt to end the half with an already career-high 14 points. Iowa held the lead with the help of Peter Jok and Tyler Cook, who combined for 54 points in the game, to give the Hawkeyes a 44-42 lead at the half.

The Hall opened the second half with a layup from Angel Delgado and an emphatic slam from Rodriguez down the baseline to retake the lead. SHU would withstand the Hawkeyes’ pushes by answering with the three-ball. Powell was 5-7 from beyond the arc and the team was 8-17 from downtown.

The Pirates would hold their ground throughout the second half, leading the Hawkeyes 66-63 with 7:54 to go. Production was fueled by Powell, Carrington and Rodriguez, as Delgado had nine points with 11 rebounds while both Madison Jones and Ismael Sanogo had four fouls apiece.

Only up by five with 3:50 to play, Seton Hall used eight straight points from Powell and a three from Rodriguez to help close the game out. A block from Carrington never allowed Iowa to get closer than within five points for the rest of the game.

The Pirates will look to stay perfect as they travel to Orlando to take part in the AdvoCare Invitational, with their first matchup against Florida on Thursday, Nov. 24. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.

Matt Lamb can be reached at matthew.lamb@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @MattS_Lamb.