Dear Seton Hall: We want a commencement speaker

The Voice

Dear Seton Hall,

How’s it going? With the fall semester winding down, you seem to be behind on planning something rather important – graduation.

As covered in this issue of The Setonian, no date has been set for the event yet. Some of us seniors are starting to worry.

It looks like some scheduling conflicts are in the way – it’s not entirely your fault – but it would be nice if we had a date. Seniors want to look forward to decorating their caps. Families need to reserve hotels. Arrangements need to be made.

There is a silver lining, though. With no graduation plans set, Seton Hall can get to work on finding a commencement speaker.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Seton Hall doesn’t do commencement speakers. It’s been a few years since the university hosted one and there is no indication plans exist to end that streak in May 2017.

That’s why we, the editors of The Setonian, are writing to you, the University.

We’ll be blunt – we want a commencement speaker. We deserve a commencement speaker. We are hopeful there will be a commencement speaker.

Hope, of course, is not the same as confidence, but surely you have seen the pleas for such a speaker demonstrated by prior graduating classes. Surely an institution that cares so much about its students will not continue to overlook their desires after years of doing so. There have been petitions, public outcry and past articles and editorials in this very newspaper that leave no doubt – students are demanding a keynote speaker.

For whatever reason – whether it be financial or worries of conflict with the Catholic mission – Seton Hall has steered clear of bringing in a respected, successful individual. Instead, SHU has chosen its brightest students to speak. That’s fantastic and a well-deserved honor – but when the advice starts and stops with a student with a 4.0, rather than someone who’s been in our shoes and is now successful, it gets stale. It gets boring. It leaves the crowd feeling shortchanged.

Seton Hall, that can’t be the feeling you want students to have on their graduation day, right?

Luckily, you can prevent that!

While we may not know an exact date, you have more than enough time to find a speaker that both fits your needs and can inspire students. Seniors certainly want you to. The only thing really standing in your way is whether or not you want to.

We hope to hear back from you on this issue soon, Seton Hall.

Best, The Setonian.

The Voice is intended to best represent the collective opinion of The Setonian’s Editorial Board. It is written by The Setonian’s Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor.