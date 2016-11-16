From student to CEO, alum opens fashion business

A Seton Hall University graduate with a degree in communication, SHU alum Emily Dell (‘06) is now an owner of a fashion business, the Runaway.

“If you map out your goals and actively work towards them, you can realize your dreams” Dell said.

Having only graduated in 2006, Dell has put her communication degree to good use and is now the CEO of her own company.

The Runaway is a fashion truck and mobile boutique where shoppers can find apparel and accessories.

The idea came to Dell due to her lack of time to do online shopping and the lack of places to shop where she was living.

Even though she was comfortable with her job working for Bliss Integrated Communication agency as a public relations professional, Dell stated that, “I was ready for a new challenge that would help me continue to grow both personally and professionally.”

While fashion is not exactly the same as public relations, Dell doesn’t think that she had changed her career. In her words, she has added fashion to her repertoire of expertise.

Dell stated that public relations is still very much what she does for Runaway, her job now ranging from media relations to social media management.

“The coursework I completed at Seton Hall helped me understand the direct connection between marketing and communications, and a business’ bottom line,” Dell said.

Dell misses the pace of collegiate life and has fond memories from parties on the Green to late nights in the Boland Hall basement.

To Dell, Seton Hall was “an incredible institution that provided me with the foundation that I needed to pursue my goals.”

“Communication is still very much at the core of what I do and because of this I would definitely choose Seton Hall again,” Dell said.

Dell is a prominent figure in the fashion industry within the Seton Hall community, with students in the Fashion Club looking up to her.

“It requires a huge commitment to start a new business, especially one in such a competitive industry,” said Madison Schott, the president of fashion club and junior mathematical finance and marketing major.

Schott also mentioned that Dell will be joining a Holiday Pop-up Store held at SHU on Dec. 3.

“While fashion is a topic I enjoy, what I love most about Runaway is it’s mine and it’s a representation of my ability to take an idea and realize it from concept to creation,” Dell said.

Valerie Qiu Wen Ong can be reached at valerieqiuwen.ong@student.shu.edu