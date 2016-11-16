Restaurant goes Above and beyond to stop underage drinking

Above Restaurant and Bar, located across the street from the South Orange train station, hosts college night every Thursday. Above has a specific rule when it comes to checking IDs. Every person that enters the restaurant for drinks is required to show two forms of photo identification to prevent underage drinking.

In order to make things easier for everyone, Above has recently advocated for Seton Hall to put students’ birth dates on the student ID cards. Above’s general manager, Mario LaVecchia, stated that he has already reached out to Seton Hall’s Campus ID office.

According to Ibiyemi Adesanya, manager of the Campus ID office, Seton Hall has no plans to put birth-dates on student ID cards.

While most businesses require customers to present their license before serving alcohol, many businesses might not adhere to a double ID system.

“We always do it,” LaVecchia. LaVecchia emphasized that they are doing it for the business.

Carol Tinio, a junior social and behavioral sciences major, said that the idea of having to bring two identifications is tedious.

“Having the birth-date on the student ID makes the process quicker for both the bar and guests, and filters out underage students easier as well,” Tinio said.

On the other hand, Kamari Moore, a junior English major, said that the process of getting a new student ID with a birth-date might be annoying.

LaVecchia added that Above has never had any cases of minors found drinking on their premises.

Valerie Qiu Wen Ong can be reached at valeriequiwen.ong@student.shu.edu.