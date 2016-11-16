Scheduling conflicts leave graduation date unknown

This year’s seniors still don’t know when their commencement will be held because Seton Hall hasn’t announced the date yet.

Senior Associate Provost Dr. Joan Guetti said she could not release a lot of information about commencement.

“There were some scheduling conflicts at the Prudential Center and so the University is evaluating its options,” Guetti said via email. She added that she hoped there will be an announcement within the week.

Lauren Shea, a senior social and behavioral sciences major, said she was frustrated with the lack of information.

“I have family flying in to watch me graduate and they have not been able to book their flights yet because we don’t know the date of graduation,” Shea said.

Another student, Anthony Bertoldi, a senior sport management and marketing major, agreed with Shea.

“We are six months out from graduation and not having a set date yet is pretty embarrassing on behalf of the school,” Bertoldi said. “I have grandparents who live in Las Vegas that are going to attend the ceremony so it’s tough for them to plan when they’re flying out without knowing the date.”

However, not all students are concerned about the lack of graduation date.

Heather Stocking, a senior education and English major with a history minor, said, “I’m not too focused on the date of graduation, but rather if I will be able to graduate on that day. I know a lot of fellow seniors that are dealing with similar tasks like finalizing their audits and making sure there are no errors or forgotten graduation requirements.”

Stocking added that the fact that it’s November is letting her put aside the date of graduation.

“There are many months ahead and until I have a 100 percent guarantee that I will be graduating, the date won’t really matter,” Stocking said.

