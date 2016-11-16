Dual degree programs save students time, money

Apart from over 100 traditional graduate programs, Seton Hall also has multiple dual-degree options, which can save students time and money when they further their education.

Dr. Christopher Cuccia, associate provost for Academic Affairs, said that Seton Hall’s undergraduate students majoring in biology, psychology, social and behavioral sciences, English and history are offered the chance to explore five-year combined degree programs that allow them to begin taking graduate courses towards the end of their undergraduate studies, according to SHU’s website.

These dual degree programs, 26 in total, save time and money when a student is working towards a Master of Arts, Master of Business Administration, Master of Public Administration, or Master of Science degree during their undergraduate years at SHU. Staying at the same school for graduate school has many financial, social and academic benefits for some students.

Seton Hall has graduate programs in almost every field, including health professions, business, diplomacy and international relations, communications and education, according to Cuccia.

Cuccia said that “All prospective graduate students have the opportunity to apply for joint degree programs, which allow them to pursue two graduate degrees, either within the same college or across colleges, simultaneously.”

Laura Catanzaro, in her second year of graduate school, has been at SHU for five years in the dual degree program working towards a Doctorate of Physical Therapy (D.P.T.).

“Coming in as a freshman, I knew that as long as I kept my grades up and maintained the GPA I would have a seat in the graduate program as opposed to people who had to apply after undergrad,” Catanzaro said, speaking of one of the benefits of staying at the same school for both degrees. However, staying at the same school does have some disadvantages.

“This is the only place you know. You hear stories from people who came from other colleges and you never had some things that they talk about,” Catanzaro added.

Transferring schools between degrees also has its advantages and disadvantages.

“It’s the typical stuff associated with being in a new school. You don’t have friends or know any of the buildings,” said Danny Aquino, also in his second year of graduate studies for the D.P.T. program.

Aquino transferred to SHU after he completed his undergrad at Rutgers University, which didn’t offer his chosen graduate program. He added that SHU specifically has been better for him in graduate school because of the friendlier feel of the campus.

Alyssa Schirm can be reached at alyssa.schirm@students.shu.edu.