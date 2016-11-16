Campus Ministry service and events offered to all

Though it may be mistaken with being a part of Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology, Campus Ministry is its own separate entity on campus.

Located in the basement of Boland Hall, Campus Ministry has many events for Seton Hall students weekly, monthly and yearly.

The Director of Campus Ministry Rev. Brian Needles explained Campus Ministry’s mission, “is to know, love and serve God. Our intention is not to force doctrine or dogma on anyone, but instead to invite students to deepen their faith and we offer many opportunities to do so.”

Needles said that Campus Ministry’s primary mission is to help students deepen their faith with God.

“In such an environment, God and faith are often left in the background,” he added. “[Our] goal is to offer students a better way, one which brings God back into the foreground.”

Campus Ministry accomplishes this deepening of faith through events like Bible studies, faith groups and coffee on the green.

Kiersten Lynch, a senior with a dual major in English and theology, works as a sacristan.

“We are a resource for all of the students on campus whether they are actively living out their faith or not,” Lynch said. “We want everyone to be a part of our events and community.”

As a sacristan, Lynch helps Campus Ministry with several tasks throughout the day and sets up for its events, including Mass in the chapel and holiday Masses in the Main Lounge of the University Center. Sacristans work behind the scenes to make sure that the venue is ready for Campus Ministry’s events but they also participate in the events as well, whether that means taking a seat during Mass or involving themselves with the group of students at the event, getting to know them.

Monica Sowa, a junior finance and Catholic studies major, explained that Campus Ministry’s weekly events attract about 75-100 students and focus on meeting the needs of the students. Sowa is also a sacristan, and she wants students to note that these events are open to everyone.

There are weekly Bible groups, a weekly Campus Ministry night, in which every Thursday Campus Ministry gathers for activities like sports, movies, lectures and cookouts. Every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Campus Ministry plays frisbee on the Green. Also, there is coffee on the Green every Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Other events include the annual Sleep Out on the Green on Friday, Nov. 18 from 9:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Nov. 19 as part of the Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.

Another upcoming event is Hike and Spirituality on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange.

Campus Ministry has many events and outreach activities to offer students through the Division of Volunteer Efforts (DOVE). DOVE has been holding a food drive from Nov. 7 through Christmas break.

Students can bring their non-perishable food items to DOVE’s office in the basement of Boland. DOVE will also be holding a toy drive this holiday season starting Nov. 20.

Students can deepen their faith, lend a hand in service opportunities and interact with other students at Campus Ministry. Students can learn more about Campus Ministry in the basement of Boland Hall, Room 103.

Erika Szumel can be reached at erika.szumel@student.shu.edu.