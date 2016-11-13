Volleyball wins in four sets on the road at DePaul

The Seton Hall Pirates volleyball team recovered from a tough loss at Marquette Saturday night with a strong win Sunday at DePaul. The Pirates beat out the Blue Demons three sets to one (28-26, 21-25, 27-25, 25-17).

The first set of the match was an exciting one, with the Pirates and Blue Demons battling all the way to a 28-26 score that the Pirates took to take an early match lead, 1-0. The second set was a different story for the Hall, however, as DePaul took it 25-21 to make the match 1-1.

Unfortunately for the Blue Demons, the second set was the only one that they would win for the day. The Pirates took the third set, but not without a fight by DePaul.

After a back-and-forth set that was mostly in control by the Pirates, junior Dominique Mason sealed a 2-1 match lead with a point to give the Pirates a 27-25 set victory.

The fourth set was the Pirates’ best, as they never trailed in the fourth set. The Hall took the fourth and last set of the match easily, beating the Blue Demons out 25-17.

Mason was the Pirates’ best player Sunday afternoon, getting a season-high 25 kills for the Pirates. Her 25 kills on Sunday extends her streak to four of games with at least 12 kills. The Hall now needs a win against St. John’s on Saturday and a Villanova loss in one of their two games for the Pirates to clinch a spot in the Big East Tournament.

The Pirates will play their last game of the regular season, also senior night, when they face St. John’s at Walsh Gym on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m.

