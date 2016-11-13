Delgado, Carrington continue to dominate in Pirates’ second victory

For the second game in a row, Khadeen Carrington and Angel Delgado guided the Pirates in a 82-58 win over Central Connecticut.

Seton Hall bullied Central Connecticut in the opening minutes, as the Hall jumped out to a 21-4 lead after nine minutes of action.

The lead was highlighted by an impressive 15-0 run, where the Pirates forced the Blue Devils into a five-minute drought with stifling defense that put together three steals and five blocks in the first half.

“We obviously feel we were better so we just tried to get stops on defense and get run outs,” Carrington said. “I think we did a great job of that.”

Within six minutes, Delgado accumulated six points and seven rebounds. By the end of the first half he single-handedly out-rebounded the Blue Devils with 12 boards. Delgado would end the contest with 14 points and 16 rebounds, plus two blocks.

Delgado’s efforts on the glass boosted the Pirates to a 45-30 rebound margin, with 14 of those 45 boards on the offensive glass. The Hall created 17 second-chance points.

Carrington paced all scorers with 18 points on 6-8 shooting.

The Blue Devils cut the lead to 14 early in the second half, but the Hall’s offense was too effective and efficient to keep it close, as the team shot 51 percent from the floor and canned seven three-pointers.

Leading the Pirates in three-pointers were Carrington, who shot a perfect 4-4 from behind the arc, and Myles Powell, who drained three of seven attempts from deep.

“When he’s hitting shots it opens up for everybody,” Powell said of Carrington’s shooting. “He’s a great point guard so I just stay ready and be ready to knock down shots.”

Contributions streamed in from across the roster, as 11 Pirates scored and four players reached double figures, including Carrington, Delgado, Powell (13 points) and Desi Rodriguez (12).

“A lot of the young guys got some good time today,” coach Kevin Willard noted of his deep rotation. “To kind of get their feet wet.”

The Pirates will look for their third consecutive win when they take on Iowa in the Gavitt Games on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Kyle Kasharian can be reached at kyle.kasharian@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @ItsKyleKash.