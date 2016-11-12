Women’s volleyball falls short in comeback attempt at Marquette

After entering Saturday night having won four out of its last five games, Seton Hall volleyball fell in four sets at Marquette University. Junior Dominique Mason’s team-leading 12 kills was not enough to rally a Pirate comeback.

The first set, the most separated set of the game, ended 25-13, a win by way of Marquette.

After an early 4-3 lead, the Pirates were never able to get their backs off the wall and regain the lead. As Seton Hall scored, Marquette scored. The Golden Eagles had an answer for every move in the first set. Mason’s three kills were a bright spot in a set that did not go in the Hall’s favor.

The second set turned out to be a more tightly contested. The Hall made a tactical substitution as outside hitter Mason came out of the game and was replaced by sophomore defensive specialist Miranda Higginbotham.

After committing an attacking error, sophomore Abby Thelen made up for her mistake and got a kill to tie the game at one. The Pirates’ errors to begin the set were costly, as it led to a 11-5 lead for Marquette. The closest the score would get after that would be 19-15. Mason once again led the team with four kills in the set.

Set three would be the set to bring hope to the possibility of a win for the Pirates. Going wire-to-wire for the win, the Hall won by eight, with the largest lead being eleven, when the score was 21-10. This time around, senior Danielle Schroeder led the team with three kills in the set.

The tightest set of the match was won by Marquette in the fourth. The Pirates were unable to transfer the energy they put into the third and force a fifth set. They will look to bounce back after the loss.

Seton Hall (14-15) has two more games remaining before the start of the Big East Championship: Saturday Nov. 12, at DePaul and Sunday Nov. 13, when it faces St. John’s at home.

