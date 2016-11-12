Men’s and women’s cross country compete in NCAA Regionals

The Seton Hall men’s cross country team came in 20th out of 22 teams Friday in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals. The Pirates ran in the 10K race and as a whole had an average time of 33:35.

Standout performers for Seton Hall included Bryant Cordova, Jarod Moser and Richard Stephens. Cordova was the only Pirate that made it into the top-100. He came in 94th place and had a time of 32:45. Moser finished less than a minute after Cordova and placed 105th with a time of 33:11. This was the fourth time in six races that Moser placed in the top-5 for Seton Hall. Stephens was the third Pirate to finish the race and placed 119th with a time of 33:40.

On the women’s side, the Pirates placed 26th out of 28 teams in the 6K race and averaged a time of 24:05.

Standout Pirate performers included Kiley Britten, Emily Johnson and Desyre Blackburn. Britten placed 140th overall with an impressive time of 23:13. Britten was followed by Johnson, who set a career-best 6K with a time of 24:00 and placed 164th. Blackburn completed the course with her season-best time of 24:11 and placed 171st. This was Blackburn’s second-best 6K run of her collegiate career.

Both Pirate teams will compete in their last meet of the season at the IC4A/ECAC Championship in Van Cortlandt Park, N.Y on Saturday, Nov. 19.

