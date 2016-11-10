Students network in marketing, sports and media forum

On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Career Center, Marketing Club, Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) and the Sports Networking Association will host the Marketing, Sports and Media Networking Forum from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Companies that are expected to attend include Courier News, Eileen Fisher, Ipsos, Johnson & Johnson, Mashable, Michael Kors, the New York Jets, Mets, Red Bulls and Yankees, Sirius XM and Verizon.

All students are encouraged to come no matter what they are majoring in, said Beth Branigan, associate director of the Career Center.

While anyone is welcome to attend, students should be aware that a networking forum is different than a career fair.

Mandy Shute, a sophomore biology major, said she hasn’t attended a career fair or networking forum, but she does want to in the future.

“It gives me an opportunity to meet with possible employers or people who could help me get internships or research jobs, so I look better to med school,” Shute said.

Shute would prefer to go to a career fair because it’s less stress and pressure knowing that the companies are already interested in hiring.

“At a career fair, companies are here specifically to recruit,” Branigan said. “They are coming with the explicit understanding that they are here to recruit for their internships, part time and full time jobs.”

Branigan said that they expect students to have resumes, and to have done research about what their opportunities are.

However she said that at a networking forum, professionals are there to coach and mentor students and alumni.

Branigan added that it is an opportunity for [students] to go up and ask questions about the company, about the culture, and about how they got into the field.

Melissa Hurtado, a junior business management major, said she was excited for the event.

“I’m always up for any networking opportunity,” Hurtado said.

Mario Spiniello, a junior marketing major, said creating a relationship with others in your field is a great opportunity.

“Anything that the Career Center [hosts] that helps give more tailored advice than generic advice is good,” Spiniello said.

Branigan said students who have had success attending networking forums have since graduated and are working with the companies.

For example, Joe Rofrano, a Seton Hall Business Sports Management graduate, connected with the Yankees at a networking forum event during his junior year.

In May, he will have been working with them for two years.

Branigan said students don’t need to have a resume for a networking event, but it doesn’t hurt to have one.

“Students will want to start out by looking at the list of companies attending and find the top 10 they want to make sure they connect with, and go to those tables first as well as grab a business card,” Branigan said.

Mike Bizzoco, a sophomore finance and information technology major, said he prefers networking forums as opposed to career fairs.

“I find that the networking forums provide a more casual setting where I can make more personal relationships with professionals in my field without them feeling pressured to give me a job or internship,” Bizzoco said.

Branigan added that it is in the follow up that students distinguish themselves.

One of her main tips is to connect on LinkedIn and stay connected.

“Make sure to send holiday cards,” she said. “Make sure to do research on the companies, so students can asked tailored questions. Dress business casual – students shouldn’t show up in sneakers, jeans and a T-shirt.”

Kiah Conway can be reached at kiah.conway@student.shu.edu.