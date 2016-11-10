SAA to co-host large national conference

On Sept. 30, Seton Hall’s Student Alumni Association (SAA) accepted an offer from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education Affiliated Student Advancement Programs (CASE ASAP) to co-host with the Ohio State Alumni Association a conference devoted to sharing the best ideas for improving relations between students and alumni at schools from across the country.

The upcoming conference will be held in Columbus, Ohio from Aug. 3-5, 2017, according to CASE ASAP’s website.

CASE was founded in 1974 and is currently one of the world’s largest nonprofit education organizations, which includes more than 3,670 colleges, universities and other schools from around the world, said its website.

The CASE ASAP conference is devoted to the sharing of ideas about how best to build relationships between students and alumni as well as spreading various ideas of how to best do so from schools across the country, according to its website.

“This will give the organization the opportunity to show leadership and prestige among similar organizations nationally,” said Walker J. Mondt, vice president of SAA, in an email. “It will not only increase the organization’s image nationally, but the University’s as a whole as well.”

Moreover, Seton Hall’s SAA has attended the conference every year since 2005, Mondt added.

Carlo Amato, a junior accounting major who has belonged to SAA for three years, and attended the conference this past summer, which was held in Atlanta from Aug. 4-6.

“I was very impressed with the national conference as a whole,” Amato said in an email. “It was very organized, I learned a lot, and it was probably my favorite event I went to in my years in SAA.”

Amato added that SAA is composed of 30 undergraduate students.

Mondt is aiming for around 10 to 15 students being able to attend this upcoming conference.

Thus, co-hosting gives Seton Hall’s SAA an opportunity to make an impact by ensuring the conference is run effectively and efficiently, Mondt added.

“We’re very proud that CASE ASAP recognized our work and trusts us with co-hosting the conference,” said SAA club member and junior public relations major, Jessie Stivers, in an email. “SAA is excited to begin planning and we can’t wait to leave our mark on the conference in August.”

