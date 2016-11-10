First-ever cardinal to be installed in Archdiocese

On Nov. 7, Archbishop John Myers of the Archdiocese of Newark announced that Pope Francis approved Myers’ retirement and named Cardinal-elect Joseph Tobin the new Archbishop of Newark, according to the Archdiocese of Newark’s website.

Tobin will be the first cardinal to ever serve as Archbishop for the Newark Archdiocese and will be installed on Jan. 6, 2017.

Tobin, currently serving as the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, was named a cardinal-elect by Pope Francis on Oct. 9.

In a statement released on the Archdiocese of Indianapolis’ website, Tobin called the news of his designation as cardinal a “first jolt” He described the announcement of his appointment to lead the Newark Archdiocese as a “second tremor.”

According to Religion News Service, a news source on religion, ethics and spirituality, never before has a cardinal been moved from one archdiocese to another.

Religion News Service also reported that the pope knows Tobin. Tobin was exiled to Indianapolis in 2012 from a senior position under Pope Benedict XVI because he disagreed with the Vatican’s investigation of American nuns.

He also disagreed with Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s effort to halt the settlement of Syrian refugees.

“I am very happy to welcome [Tobin] in the name of all of us in this great Archdiocese,” Myers said during a press conference on Nov. 7. “I know that he will find that the 1.5 million Catholics within the four counties of Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union are rich in faith, have a great love for the Church, and are committed to living and sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

