Seton Hall swimming and diving teams continue seasons at Rutgers

The Seton Hall men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams kicked November off by competing in the Rutgers Quad Meet this past weekend. The men’s team defeated Georgetown and Villanova, improving its record to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the Big East, while the women’s team lost, dropping its record to 5-6 and 2-3 in the Big East.

Continuing his success this season, freshman Tyler Kauth finished another meet with more than one first-place finish. The New Jersey native won the 100 backstroke in 51.90, and 200 backstroke in 1:51.50. Playing a pivotal role in the 200 medley relay team as well, he won the race with a time of 1:33.59 alongside teammates Joshua Tosoni, Dakota Williams and Connor Phillips.

Tosoni’s success wasn’t limited to the relay team, however. His individual authority over the competition was demonstrated in his first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 breaststroke races. With respective times of 57.82 and 2:04.85; the nearest competitors were seconds behind him in each race, establishing himself as a respected threat in the Big East.

Other impressive performances included junior Noah Yanchulis, coming up with a first place finish of 1:42.52 in the 200 free. In the 400 individual relay, sophomores Lior Grubert and Iva Michalovic saw a 1-2-3 finish alongside junior teammate Jonathon Bar-Eli, with respective times of 4:07.10, 4:09.54 and 4:11.43.

In the last event of the weekend for the Pirates, sophomore Kyle Nash sealed the win for the team in a 1:54.44 finish in the 200 fly.

As for the Lady Pirates, triumph was difficult to come by this weekend. With a tough competition of Georgetown, Rutgers and reigning league champion Villanova, Seton Hall struggled, falling to Georgetown, 252-94, Villanova, 289-57 and Rutgers, 269-77.

Despite the showing, freshman Sara Ouellette led the team with a fifth-place finish in the 500 backstroke and eighth-place finish in the 400 individual relay. Sophomore Aitana Robinson’s sixth-place finish in the 100 backstroke furthermore highlighted the weekend, alongside freshman Clara Capone’s eighth-place finish in the 200 freestyle.

Robinson and Capone found themselves alongside freshman Jordan Decker and senior Tessa Lindner in a 200 medley relay team that placed fifth with a time of 1:49.01, rounding out the Lady Pirates’ weekend.

The Pirates continue their seasons at the Patriot Invitational, hosted by George Mason, from Nov. 17-19 in Fairfax, Va.

