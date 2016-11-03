New Young Libertarian club supports third party candidate

It does not take much effort for the young man dressed in a crisp, light blue collar shirt and sleek black slacks, to willingly dive into the world of politics with an abundance of enthusiasm.

Robert Knee, a senior political science major, is currently president of the newly formed Young Pirates for Liberty Club.

“Politics has always been in my blood ever since I was a little kid,” Knee said.

He said his inspiration for politics stems from his Irish ancestry and from the values his family taught him growing up. Knee has been dedicated to the Libertarian movement since he was 14 years old and has since been passionate about spreading awareness to others, especially for those who are not as politically involved.

Of course, forming a new club may have its challenges, but Knee chose Vice President of the club, Garret Bluish, to be his right-hand man. Bluish, a senior economic finance major, is helping work alongside Knee in officiating the club at Seton Hall.

Bluish hopes to send the Libertarian message to the student body and raise its awareness as an important political party, especially in the current presidential election. His goal for the club before he graduates is to recruit as many members as possible and to “create a base that will help the club succeed in the future,” Bluish said.

Although the club is not endorsing a specific candidate this year, Knee and Bluish are not shy in expressing their favor towards the Libertarian candidate, Gary Johnson.

“Polls have shown the third party candidates are doing significantly better among millennials than other generations,” said Dr. Patrick Fisher, professor of political science.

Knee also stressed the importance of the “all-inclusive” philosophy of the club. “This club serves to foster an environment of inclusiveness and an environment of entering new ideals into the political debate-sphere that happens at Seton Hall,” Knee said.

Knee’s constant enthusiasm and obvious passion for politics is easily the most contagious attribute about him. He is excited to see what is in store for the Young Pirates for Liberty Club and its growing pool of members.

Marianne-Grace Datu can be reached at mariannegrace.datu@student.shu.edu.