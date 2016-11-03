Letter to the Editor: Supports Johnson

Letter to the Editor

With all due respect the editors of this newspaper, I feel it necessary to respond to a grievous mis-characterization of one of the major presidential candidates in your Oct. 27 editorial in which your newspaper endorsed Hillary Clinton.

Gary Johnson is not inept, and your brief and pointed judgment of him as such indicates either the bias or ignorance of the editorial staff. Everyone, including the editors of this newspaper, are entitled to their opinions. However, a reader should expect that statements of judgment would be supported with at least the trappings of evidence, of which there little to pick from, and none in your opinion piece.

Gary Johnson is the only presidential candidate on the ballot in all 50 states that has both gubernatorial and entrepreneurial experience. He has particularly strong support among demographics relevant to this newspaper (college students), and has a detailed and disciplined platform from which he is running a professional and relevant third party campaign.

I assume that, when you call him “inept,” you refer to his gaffs in two interviews that caught national attention. I should hope that independent thinkers do not associate interview skills with governing ability.

Perhaps things like leadership experience and level entrepreneurial thinking are better metrics. It is unfortunate that the media environment that we have created for ourselves in the 21st century punishes lapses of memory and snafus more heavily than poor quality of character or, heaven forbid, policy proposals.

D. Carl Ciullo III

Economics and Finance Major

SHU Class of 2018

