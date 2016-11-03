Letter to the Editor: First Amendment

Letter to the Editor

Whether my support of The Setonian’s endorsement of Secretary Clinton is in a minority or otherwise, I commend the editors for exercising their right in a democracy and in accordance with the First Amendment guaranteed by the Constitution. You have clearly stated the process, fairly assessed each candidate’s shortcomings, and made it clear in the last statement of the article whose opinions the votes represented.

I am disheartened by the misguided opposition some students and parents have voiced, and would encourage you steadfastly defend your constitutional rights and the Freedom of Press. Suppression of opinions should not be the hallmark of the Seton Hall University or the society we live in.

Leonard Vovk

Parent of Seton Hall Student

New Jersey Resident

The Setonian welcomes letters to the editor. All submissions must include the author’s first and last name and a phone number where the author can be reached. Submissions should be no more than 375 words. The Setonian reserves the right to edit submissions for style. Deadline for submission is noon on the Tuesday preceding publication. Letters can be e-mailed to Gary Phillips, Editor-in-Chief, at thesetonian2016@gmail.com.