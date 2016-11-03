College Democrats encourage students to vote

The Seton Hall College Democrats are looking to help the SHU community get rid of pre-voting jitters by hosting a multitude of informative and thought-provoking events.

Planned are various panel discussions, speakers and even special trips to our nation’s capital.

The club’s most recent event was a debate hosted by the Unified Students Assembly with the rival Seton Hall College Republicans.

These contentious times have not driven a wedge between the College Democrats and the College Republicans.

College Democrats President Ajiya Doka said, “We respect everyone’s opinion, our goal isn’t just to bash them.”

Doka explained that she and College Republicans president Edward Colombo often work in tandem to host events that pique public interest such as debate viewing parties and other large scale events.

The mission of the College Democrats is to offer information to young voters about the Democratic party’s values and platforms, whether they be on the scale of a local school board election or the level of the presidential race.

The College Democrats also strive to make sure that students are aware of their rights as citizens of the United States.

Liza Bell, a senior diplomacy and international relations major and former Seton Hall College Democrats Vice President said, “The club helped me engage with different political campaigns and individuals to promote activism on campus.”

While working to serve the community, the College Democrats come together to serve and help each other gain new experiences and opportunities through their shared connections.

Doka jokingly laments the amount of Facebook messages she receives from local campaigns looking for devoted volunteers.

“We want to give our members the opportunity to intern or to volunteer for different political campaigns,” Doka said. “A lot of the people in our club want to work in public service so we want to be that bridge that makes the connection for them.”

This club has been contacted by MTVU, a subdivision of MTV that focuses on topics that appeal to college students, about being a part of its “Electing the First Woman President of the United States” video project.

The members are now working to tape their thoughts on what it means for this country to have a serious chance of electing a female Commander-in-Chief in 2016 after 238 years of only men.

As Nov. 8 draws closer, Doka and her team are out in full force campaigning for Hillary Clinton with trips planned to Pennsylvania, a key swing state.

When asked who she was voting for Doka smiled, looked away and said, “I think we have to make a decision between two very distinct people.” In her opinion Clinton is the pragmatic choice.

Brynne Connolly can be reached at brynne.connolly@student.shu.edu.