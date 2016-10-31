Men’s golf finishes seventh to close fall season

The Seton Hall Pirates men’s golf team finished in seventh place at the “Give’em Five” Invitational in El Paso, Texas at the Butterfield Trey Golf Club on Sunday.

The Pirates had a top-five finish in round one. Senior Lloyd Jefferson Go and sophomore Gen Nagai both shot under par to carry the men’s team in the first day. Go continued his prominence, going 3-under-par, and was tied for fifth place among all golfers; Go was only three strokes away from the top leaders in the tournament in round one. Nagai had a very good performance on the first day, finishing right behind Go with a 3-under-par, 70, which placed him tied for 10th overall.

During round two, Go again led this men’s team with another sub-par round, as he went 1 under-par,7 1, and was tied for seventh place in the tournament. The Pirates shot a 12-over-par, 300, and they were 11-over-par so far in the event, which had the team tied for sixth overall with two other universities, Texas State and San Jose State.

Sophomore Chris Yeom followed through with a powerful 2-under-par to finish his second round 3-over-par, 75. Yeom was handling business, while Nagai shot a 2-over-par, 74, he finished the second round at an even par, which still placed him right outside the top-20. The Pirates had two other golfers in freshman Alex McAuley and senior Kevin O’Brien make the tournament as individual golfers. McAuley shot a 5-over-par, 77, and O’Brien had a good showing, matching teammate Go for the best round by shooting a 1-under-par, 71.

On the final day of competition, the Pirates showed to be strong collectively with their best round of the tournament. they performed well, posting a 3-under-par, 285, in round three to place seventh in a very tense and contested event; overall they shot an 8-over-par,287-300-285-872. Junior Linus Yip and freshman Alan Chalk impressed everybody with a 1-under-par performance on day two, saving their best performance for the last day.

Chalk shot a 2 under-par, 70, to end the day; overall he ended up with a 14-over-par, 79-81-70-230. Yip also shot a 2 under-par, 70 during round three; overall he ended the invitational with a 9-over-par, 75-80-70-225. Nagai finished the tournament with a 1-under-par, 71, on Sunday, while Go tied for 21st-overall with an even-par, 69-71-76-216.

The invitational rounded out the fall season for Seton Hall men’s golf, and the team will look to next pick up action in the spring.

