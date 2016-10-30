Women’s volleyball sweeps Providence in home win

The Seton Hall volleyball team defeated the Providence Friars three sets to none on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Walsh Gymnasium.

The Pirates got off to a strong start, scoring six unanswered points to begin the first set and eventually getting ahead 13-3. The Friars pulled within six but were unable to overcome the deficit, as Seton Hall easily won the first set 25-14.

Both teams played well to begin the second set, but Seton Hall again managed to pull ahead. The team led 17-9 late into the set, but Providence did not let up and went on a 12-4 run to tie the game at 21. The Pirates regrouped after a timeout and managed to narrowly escape with a 25-23 victory. Seton Hall continued its strong performance in the third set. With the teams tied at five early, the Pirates went on a 13-2 run to pull ahead by 11. The Hall never looked back and cruised to a 25-12 victory to complete the sweep of Providence.

Coach Allison Yaeger spoke after the game about how this win was important for the team’s momentum

“Last night was not pretty and we struggled in a lot of different areas, and today we really focused in on us,” Yaeger said. “As long as we take care of business on our side…we’ll be just fine.”

She also praised the Pirates for finishing strongly in the second set, saying that while Providence deserves credit for putting up a tough fight, she is proud that The Hall did not lose focus and fought hard after the timeout.

Abby Thelen led the way for the Pirates with 16 kills, and Yaeger praised the sophomore’s performance.

“We knew going in to this season that we wanted to put her on the outside…she’s adapted to the position and she’s only been getting better as we go on,” Yaeger said. “She’s slowly becoming our go-to player and it’s exciting for the future of our program.”

The Pirates improved to 12-14 with a 6-7 record in the Big East, while the Friars fall to 13-15 with a 1-11 Big East record. The Pirates return to action next Friday when they host the Georgetown Hoyas.

“We need a win,” Yaeger said. “Next weekend, both games are must wins. Georgetown has some really good hitters that we need to stop, and we’ll be scouting them all week long.”

The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. in the Walsh Gymnasium.

