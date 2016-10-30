Swimming and diving stays hot with win over Providence

The Seton Hall swimming and diving team’s hot start continued on Saturday at home over Big East foe Providence.

The men’s team was sharp, defeating the Friars by a score of 179-83 to improve to 5-1 (2-0) on the season. The women’s team was able to edge out the lady Friars 162-126, improving to 5-2 (2-1) in their own right.

Coming off victories over Monmouth earlier in the week, head coach Ron Farina was impressed with his team’s performance on Saturday.

“Very happy,” Farina said on his feelings after the meet. “Having back-to-back meets like this, I think the guys and girls stepped up and swam well.”

Going into the season, the roster was mixed with both talented incoming freshmen and a wealth of experience returning. With the fast start, the team is slowly turning into what Farina thought it would be going into the season.

“I think it’s going to be in steps,” Farina said. “I think we made a good first step in that first meet, and we’re progressing at a nice pace to hopefully accomplish what our goal is at the end of the year.”

The Natatorium was electric on Saturday, and the Pirates fed off of that energy on their way to victory.

“Any time we have a home meet against a Big East School, it brings a little more energy,” Farina said. “Doing the [Pirate Sports Network] livestream today, I think it added a little more juice.”

The Pirates will have a quick turnaround with a meet tomorrow against Bucknell. Back-to-backs can usually pose a challenge to any team, but Farina is confident in his team’s ability to get the job done on Sunday.

“It’s what we train for,” Farina said. “Their bodies are prepared for it; we just really want to see how they respond tomorrow.”

After the Bucknell meet, the team will have a big quad meet at Rutgers with Big East rivals Georgetown and Villanova also competing. Despite the magnitude of the upcoming quad meet, Farina ensured that the team would not look past Bucknell.

“We’re not looking past anybody,” said Farina. “I tell the kids every time we have a meet, it’s an opportunity to race, so take advantage of those opportunities and do the best that you can.”

With the hot start the Pirates have gotten off to, they seemed poised for a successful season in the Big East. An early victory over defending Big East champion Xavier showed that Seton Hall will be serious contenders going forward.

“We’re not trying to hide anything,” Farina said. “I think it’s important that we swim confidently and the guys know what they’re capable of. We just want to try and demonstrate that every time that we swim.”

