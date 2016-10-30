Men’s soccer underclassmen pull through to beat Xavier on senior night

It came down to the final minutes on senior night in South Orange as Seton Hall men’s soccer (4-10-2, 2-5-1) beat Xavier (8-6-3, 4-3-1) in their home finale.

The first half was a deadlock, leading to a 0-0 tie. Seton Hall had chances in the second and 16th minutes, but were unable to convert.

The second half was a different story, as both teams scored within 50 seconds of each other less than 10 minutes into the half. It was sophomore Spencer Burkhardt who came up with the goal off the assist by freshman Jonathan Jimenez. Xavier then answered in the 54th minute with a Samson Sergi goal to tie the match 1-1.

A Lukas Pangonis shot that just chipped the post followed by a Burkhardt crossbar shot almost gave the Pirates the lead in the 69th minute, but both attempts were unsuccessful.

A foul by Xavier led to a long free kick for Seton Hall with two minutes remaining in the match. Corey Burkhardt kept the play alive after Arcila’s shot was cleared. Nathen Tremonti then scored the game-winner in the 89th minute from the top of the box.

The victory was Seton Hall’s first against Xavier since 2013, snapping an 0-4 skid to the Musketeers. On his senior night, Spindler became the sixth player in SHU history to complete 200 career saves with a first-half stop.

Seton Hall will end their season against the Villanova Wildcats on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

