Women’s golf finishes third in Seton Hall Pirate Invitational

Junior Cassie Pantelas and freshman Lizzie Win captured sixth and ninth place in the Seton Hall Pirate Invitational to help the Seton Hall women’s golf team finish third Saturday afternoon.

The Pirates hosted the two-day tournament in Bedminister, N.J. at the Trump National Golf Club, which marked their first home invitational of the season.

Chilly temperatures and strong winds affected player scores on Friday as the first round of the invitational kicked off. Seton Hall was still able to finish third at the conclusion of round one with a 53-over-par, totaling a 341.

Helping the Pirates push for a lead was junior Macky Fouse, who shot an 11-over-par, 83, to finish off the first round. Only trailing the individual leader, South Dakota State’s Megan Mingo, by five strokes, Fouse was able to tie for sixth place.

Among 77 individual golfers, Pantelas finished tied for ninth place overall on Friday with a 13-over-par totaling an 85. Freshmen Sammie Staudt and Maddie Sager both played fair as they finished with a 14-over-par, 86, and a 15-over-par, 87.

On Saturday, the 13 teams playing in the Invitational were met with friendlier weather as South Dakota State and Lamar respectively took first and second place. South Dakota fired a 56-over-par, 632, and Lamar with a 70-over-par, 646.

Pantelas rounded up the invitational with an 18-over-par, 162, and Win finished with a 20-over-par totaling 164.

South Dakota’s Megan Mingo and Lamar’s Olivia Le roux tied for first place in individuals with an 8-over-par, 152 performance.

This invitational concludes the 2016 fall season for the Pirates, and they will return back to action in this spring.

