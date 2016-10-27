Stillman and Diplomacy continue to strive for excellence

Seton Hall’s Master’s Program from the School of Diplomacy and two of Stillman’s programs, Accounting and Finance, have been rebranded as Centers of Excellence for another three years.

The School of Diplomacy is proud of the high quality of the school and its studies, said Dean Dr. Andrea Bartoli of the School of Diplomacy and International Relations.

These programs being rebranded as Centers of Excellence have a positive effect on the morale of students, Bartoli added.

“The high quality of the School of Diplomacy has been confirmed by these programs being recognized and the number of diplomacy students winning prestigious scholarships,” Bartoli said. “The rebranding of the three programs as Centers of Excellence are due to the time invested” into these programs.

Both the accounting and finance programs have been a source of strength for Stillman for years, said Dean Joyce Strawser of the Stillman School.

“They both have their own special strengths, finance is one of the top research faculties across the campus, they really shine in terms of that research production, and they do have very strong student enrollments,” Strawser said.

She added that one of the benefits of Stillman is that it has its own accreditation and the accounting department has its own separate accreditation. Having that special Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accounting program accreditation is a tremendous benefit because only 180 business schools in the entire world have that and SHU is one of 180, Strawser said.

Strawser said that the accounting program stands out in student outcomes as there is nearly a 100 percent employment rate of students who graduate as accounting majors. In 2015, it was 100 percent and in 2014 it was 97 percent, according to Strawser.

She added that she would like to get faculty to work more closely with people in the professions relating to each program, that way professors know what students will be doing in the real world and are able to better prepare their students. This would also give students a new contact who would be in the classroom for them to ask questions to. Also, if the contact is observing students they may want to hire, mentor or have the students they are observing intern for them.

Students in these three programs feel that they are benefiting from the curriculum.

These programs have made Andrew Paparelli, a senior finance and accounting major, a more disciplined student because a lot of studying is involved in these programs. He added that he would not be who he is today if he didn’t enroll in these Stillman programs.

These programs, “give every student an opportunity (to succeed), you just have to go out there and take the initiative,” Paparelli said.

Paparelli said Strawser’s idea of bringing professionals into classrooms would be fantastic, as it could make students take their classes more seriously if someone who could give them an internship and full-time job was watching them.

There should be more courses and course sections offered each semester so students do not feel limited when choosing their elective courses, said Vina Tailor, a senior finance and marketing double major with an information (IT) and supply chain management certificate, via email.

“The extra funding and resources from being a Center of Excellence will be helpful in facilitating more research and…allowing both students and faculty to expand on their knowledge,” said Luciano Cundari, a senior accounting and finance major who is in the five-year Master of Professional Accounting Program (M.S.P.A.), via an email interview.

The finance program offers many opportunities and classes to students, but it could be improved by getting more big name employers to recruit on campus and come speak to students, said Prachi Makkar, a senior majoring in finance, information technology (IT) and marketing, via an email interview.

“I think the connection that the School has with the UN is unique and offers the students different events and experiences that they could only experience by being part of our school,” said Paola Ordonez, a second-year graduate student in the diplomacy and international relations program, in an email interview.

“I think that the regional and functional specializations offer a good diversity to the students, so they can focus their goals on their future careers,” Ordonez said.

Samantha Todd can be reached at samantha.todd@student.shu.edu.