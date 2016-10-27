Men’s soccer goes scoreless in double-overtime draw

Despite a combined 29 shots taken between Georgetown (5-8-2, 2-3-2) and Seton Hall (3-10-2, 1-5-1) on a cold Wednesday night at Owen T. Carroll field, neither team was able to find the back of the net, resulting in a 0-0 draw.

Wednesday night’s scoreless draw marks the third-straight game that the Pirates have not been able to get on the board, while managing to get off 13 shots (two on goal). Despite not being able to find a way past Georgetown keeper JT Marcinkowski, Seton Hall found itself with some good opportunities, but were unable to convert.

“They need to execute,” head coach Gerson Echeverry said on the team. “Chances have to become goals.”

The match started off relatively slow, with the first shot on-goal for either team not coming until the 11th minute. Seton Hall did not get anything going until the 24th minute, when Francisco Alderete saw a header go just over the net.

The action started to pick up in the second half, with Georgetown getting their best chance of the night in the 59th minute when Arsun Basuljevic hit a low shot that went off the post. Three minutes later, Seton Hall’s Danny Bartok had a point-blank chance, but the shot went wide.

“We had a great opportunity with Danny and we’re not hitting the target,” Echeverry said.

Despite the offensive woes, the defense played well in order to keep Georgetown off the board. Georgetown was only able to manage five shots on-goal among the 16 shots that they took in total.

“They have been tremendous,” Echeverry said. “Starting with Julian (Spindler), and the defenders with Lukas (Pagonis), Nick (Najera), Shawn (Morrison), and Noah (Teperow), it’s been fantastic. They’ve been keeping us in games.”

Spindler was able to make two clutch saves in the second overtime period, ensuring that the match ended in a draw.

“He’s been tremendous,” Echeverry said. “He’s been a rock for us. Without him, God knows where we would be right now.”

Seton Hall will wrap up their home schedule with a match against Xavier on Saturday, Oct. 29th at Owen T. Carroll field.

Tyler Calvaruso can be reached at tyler.calvaruso@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @tyler_calvaruso.