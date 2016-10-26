SHU to host series of communication workshops



Communication skills are required in many aspects of society, from politics to sports to surgery. Seton Hall is looking to continue the success of its graduating students by holding three workshops in November and December that demonstrate how to become an effective speaker and negotiator.

Lee Miller, an adjunct professor of management in the Stillman School of Business, will teach the workshops.

“The skills they learn will help in every aspect of their lives and careers,” Miller said of the workshops.

Miller, who has been at Seton Hall for 17 years, was also Chief Human Resources Officer at TV Guide.

Now, he is taking his experience and offering it to students in three workshops. The first workshop, to be held on Nov. 4, is titled “Strategic Influencing and Communication,”and is available for anyone to take.

The second workshop, however, focuses solely on strategic influencing and communication for women.

“Seventy to 80 percent of all negotiating books view men and women the same. Gender can influence negotiating. Women understand that to be effective, they must negotiate differently,” Miller explained. The second workshop, just for women, will be held on Nov. 18.

Miller recently wrote a book, A Woman’s Guide to Successful Negotiating: The Art of Getting What You Want, with his daughter Jessica, according to SHU’s website. The book was selected as one of Huffington Post’s “16 Inspiring Books Women Leaders Need to be Reading.”

Expanding on how women must apply their skills differently, Miller said “Women bring different strengths to the table, and [the workshops] build on them, helping them learn to focus on these strengths.”

Karen Passaro, dean in the Division of Continuing Education and Professional Services (CEPS), helped organize the three workshops in order to create a chance for those wanting to improve in these areas.

“The world needs leaders, no matter the industry or environment,” Passaro said.

Leadership skills can play a huge part in getting hired as they help a person stand out.

Passaro added, “When we study and become experts in a particular field, the technical skills are not the only ones we need to have an impact on the world. We need a blend of technical, communication, and management skills.”

Another benefit of the workshops is that they are sponsored by the Society for Human Resource Management, which means that those in a profession requiring continued education can use these workshops to stay certified.

The final workshop in the series, “Advanced Strategic Influencing,” will be held on Dec. 2, but one must attend one of the first two workshops to be eligible. It will expand on the skills learned in the previous workshops. All three workshops will be held in the Beck Room in Walsh Library from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

