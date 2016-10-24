Christian Anderson’s “The Princess and the Pea” showing at SOPAC

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is producing Hans Christian Anderson’s famous tale The Princess and the Pea, beginning Oct.15.

This production is part of SOPAC’s Kids ‘N Family Performances series that works to promote learning, imagination, and creativity in young people.

Their hope is that by exposing children to the magic of live performances early on, that they will foster a life-long passion for the arts.

The Princess and the Pea is an hour long show that features a princess’s struggle to be accepted by her beloved prince’s family while also staying true to who she is.

“The kids really enjoy the show,” said Dee Billia SOPAC representative. “Seeing a live show is a really important part of growing up.”

Over the last 10 years SOPAC has put on over 80 shows from several different genres so as to appeal to a wide range interests and maturity levels. This is so that the plays can be enjoyed by anyone who happens to stroll into the theater that day whether they be young or old. This year as their tenth anniversary gala arrives, the center will host 10 performances.

In an attempt to make this event more affordable for families especially those with multiple children, SOPAC offers a 15 percent discount to parents who purchase tickets for more than one show.

Additionally, Billia mentioned that SOPAC offers a student rush option for Seton Hall that gives free tickets to any university student who shows up two hours prior to the performance.

“This is beneficial to the community especially because as [Seton Hall students] we get to go for free,” said Kalliopi Logothetis, a sophomore secondary education and history major.

“I am a big fan of classic stories like this,” said junior social and behavioral sciences major Alec Meehan. “I think this is a good opportunity for students.”

Brynne Connolly can be reached at brynne.connolly@student.shu.edu