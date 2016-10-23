Women’s volleyball sweeps Butler for the win

Seton Hall women’s volleyball improved to 11-13 on the season with a 3-0 sweep of Butler University on Saturday night.

The first set was a back-and-forth affair, but Seton Hall came out victorious. The score was tied on multiple occasions, including at 22-22, before a kill by sophomore Abby Thelen sealed the 25-23 set win for the Pirates.

Butler led 44-42 in attacks in the first set, but kills were even at 16 for each team. Thelen led the way with seven kills for Seton Hall.

Seton Hall took the momentum from the first set and translated it into success in the second set, as the team went on a 8-1 run to take a 10-7 lead early on.

Butler soon regained the lead, but another impressive run, this time 8-0, gave Seton Hall an 18-13 advantage soon after.

Despite being one point from losing the set, the Bulldog team did not give up. They battled back from 24-20 down to tie the set at 24 after three attack errors by Seton Hall.

The Pirates ended up regaining their composure and winning the crucial second set 26-24 on two straight kills by freshman Madison Salkowski.

The third set, much like the first, was highly contested and routinely even on the scoreboard. Haylee Gasser got a kill for the Pirates to give them a 25-24 advantage late in the set, but a ball handling error by Seton Hall knotted the score yet again.

The next play was a kill from Thelen, who ended with 21 kills, the most of any player on the night. The play was assisted by fellow sophomore Sophia Coffey, who was brilliant setting up plays all game long. Her 39 assists led all players on the night as well.

The final play of the third set was a replica of the second set as Salkowski sealed a Seton Hall victory with a kill.

The next game for the Pirates will be Friday, Oct. 28 against Creighton University.

Kevin Kopf can be reached at kevin.kopf@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @KMKTNF.