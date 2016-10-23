Student political groups debate national issues on campus stage

Editor’s note: a full video of the debate will be added shortly.

The Unified Students’ Assembly (USA) along with the co-sponsor Student Government Association (SGA) hosted and moderated a debate between the College Republicans and College Democrats clubs right before the presidential debate on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

With the presidential election around the corner, students wanted to voice their opinions on the candidates and their parties.

The USA “works to foster conversation, identity and intersectionality. It specifically exists to bring all viewpoints together to engage in a meaningful conversation,” said Zachariah Boyer, senior political science major and co-founder of USA.

The moderators, students Brianna Bernath, Zachariah Boyer, and Maggie Bach asked questions that covered topics such as the economy, climate change, race relations, transgender rights, terrorism, and immigration. They also pulled questions from the audience.

The Republican Party does believe in combating student loans, said President of the SHU College Republicans, senior political science and philosophy major Edward Colombo.

“It’s obviously expensive to go to Seton Hall. It’s a difficult process to pay. And I think that something we have to do to combat these things is… using different ways to count credits which is something that I believe in wholeheartedly,” said Colombo. “So somebody has worked a part time job, somebody has done work in the military and they try to transfer that into colleges or universities sometimes it does not work. I think this is something we can obviously use and use to our benefit so that people can cut down the time that they’re in college and cut down the amount they have to spend in college.”

When speaking about issues with terror and ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), junior diplomacy major, College Democrats representative and a member of ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) Anthony Antonini challenged the Republicans to fight alongside him in his coming commission in September 2017.

“I’ll tell you something. I am sick and tired of my friends coming home in body bags… No more boots on the ground honestly. Because these people, they’re my friends. They’re my brothers. It solves nothing,” said Antonini. “What you need to do is understand the fundamental issues about why these groups come about. You have to get inside their heads. What else do they have?” The crowd clapped hard to show support as he took his seat.

He mentioned that one of the best stories he had ever heard was a CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) agent interviewing ISIS defectors who believed they were Luke Skywalker and America was the galactic empire.

“All of the movies tell about a small band of rebels that is so large it cannot be defeated, yet it is. In America, we think that we are always the good guys. We left a power vacuum back in Syria. It was bound to be filled and it just happened to be filled by a group named ISIS,” said Antonini. “We could call it whatever we want. My friends left their country war-torn and we’re sick and tired of it. We need to work with our allies and stop it at its source,” he added.

When asked the audience question of if people who believe their vote does not count are correct, sophomore political science major and College Republicans representative John Soper said it depends on what one means by not counting.

“I think when you look at the Electoral College system, it’s clearly a system where there are swing states in America. States like Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida that have always tended to be swing states and if you don’t really live in one of those states, for example, I’m from California, I’m a registered Republican,” said Soper. “California has voted for Democrats for president since 1992. My vote for a Republican as president in this election in California is probably not going to mean much,” he added.

Soper said the point he was trying to make was the importance of participating in the political process.

“A lot of people think politicians don’t care about voting. One of the reasons that might be is because politicians are looking at who is voting. And people age 50 and over are the primary voters of this country,” said Soper. “If millennials vote in the same way that those people vote, politicians might pay more attentions to the causes millennials care about. You should vote. It’s one of the basic principles and ideals of America. And there are people who died so that we could secure the right to vote,” he said.

When asked what transgender rights would look like considering the reportedly 1.4 million Americans that identify as transgender, freshman economics major and College Democrats representative Siddharth Bector said his party was proud to stand with transgender individuals.

“Within accomplishing that task here’s what we propose: we propose passing antidiscrimination laws, for too many transgender Americans in this country are fired because of their gender identity, they’re denied housing because of their gender identity, so we want to institute those reforms in the process,” said Bector. “We also want to pass laws that ban schools that receive federal money from letting students bully other students we want bullying codes in schools that see federal money because too many transgender students have attempted suicide because they’re constantly bullied every single day.”

On the subject of race relations, junior diplomacy major and College Democrats President Ajiya Doka said, of course, the black girl would be answering the race question.

“I would just like to say that I think what’s important in this time is that a lot of this stuff has been underlying in our society for a long time and now it’s just been given a very large microphone,” said Doka. “However, I do think even when it comes to some of these issues such as poverty such as crime in our inner cities a lot of it goes back to race relations about redlining these inner cities about underinvestment in these communities it’s basically creating a pipeline for these people instead of going to school, putting them in jail instead of investing in their school systems.”

“So our solution as a party would definitely be criminal justice reform that there needs to be a serious look at minimum sentencing use of private prisons as well as creating an economic system that works both for the African American community as well as everyone else,” said Doka.

Junior political science major and College Republicans representative Brian Mulligan spoke about social safety nets such as food stamps being provided by the government.

“Food stamps are something that some people need and there’s a few people that take advantage of the system that everybody criticizes. We need to eliminate those loopholes and even out the policy,” said Mulligan.

College Democrats representative and senior history major James White spoke about climate change.

“The fact about coal is coal is dead. Coal is absolute, coal has been replaced by natural gas which we have a lot of. There is no war on coal,” said White. “Coal is just obsolete and yes, that affects people’s lives, but that’s capitalism, I’m sorry. On the keystone pipeline: the keystone pipeline would have impacted the Ogallala aquifer which provides fresh water and creates billions in exports.”

When asked what his party’s plan was to combat terrorism in all forms both on American soil and abroad, sophomore diplomacy and modern languages major and College Republicans representative, Victor Vieira spoke about strengthening the military.

“It’s important to realize that stronger America means rights. A Stronger America has the ability to unite all peoples around the border. A stronger America needs protection for all of us it can prevent the terrorists from coming to the country through immigration that’s why we need to fix the broken immigration system,” said Vieira. “It’s essential that if our president draws a red line it’s important that we follow through and execute. In order to protect our nation, it’s essential that we structure our military to protect our boards and our national security.”

To end the debate both Doka and Colombo thanked everyone for coming out.

“Showing people 20 years olds can do this is important. Talking about these issues and what makes America great is substantive. Debate is the best way to solve these issues of American politics,” said Colombo. “Get to know them and get involved don’t just vote. Know how you feel about politics. Don’t base off your parents. Neither reflect the true values of either party.”

In an email interview after the event, Doka said everyone she spoke with said they did well.

“It is great that me and Eddie (Colombo) have been able to work so closely to achieve more political engagement on campus,” said Doka.

Colombo, in an email interview after the event, said he was proud and humbled that the SHU community attended the event.

“We are glad we got to participate in a great event alongside the College Democrats,” said Colombo.

Alexandra Gale can be reached at alexandra.gale@student.shu.edu