Spindler puts up eight saves in Pirate loss

Seton Hall’s men’s soccer fell 1-0 to the nationally-ranked Butler Bulldogs on Saturday night. In the loss, Seton Hall was outshot 14 to eight.

The Bulldogs scored their only goal of the game 21 minutes into the first half. The lone goal was scored by Eric Leonard, and Butler took this lead into halftime.

In the second half, Seton Hall had multiple chances at scoring an equalizer, but Butler continued to fight the Pirates off.

Freshman Jonathan Jimenez had a great chance on goal in the 53rd minute, but it was saved by Butler’s goal-keeper. Three minutes later, at the 56-minute mark, Pirate’s goal keeper Julian Spindler made a phenomenal save following a Bulldog corner kick to keep the game within one.

The Pirates had an opportunity to tie the game in the 88th minute, as sophomore Andres Arcila’s free kick attempted was redirected off the cross bar. Seton Hall still trailed 1-0.

The Pirates played a hard-fought game; Spindler faced nine shots on-goal while Butler’s goaltender only faced two shots on-goal. He also tied his career-high and set a season-high with eight saves against the Bulldogs. This is the third time in Spindler’s career in which he has made eight saves in one game. All three games where Spindler has made eight saves have come against nationally-ranked opponents.

Arcila and Alex Pozesky led the Pirates in shots with two apiece.

Seton Hall men’s soccer is now 0-3-1 all-time against Butler, and 0-2-0 against nationally ranked opponents this season. The Pirates have three games left on their season. Seton Hall will be back in action when it hosts Georgetown on Oct. 26 at home.

Brittany Tomore can be reached at brittany.tomore@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @BrittTomore.