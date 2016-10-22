Women’s volleyball falls in four sets to Xavier

On Friday afternoon, the Seton Hall women’s volleyball team (10-13) fell to the Xavier Musketeers (13-11) in Cincinnati. The game lasted four sets, with Xavier coming out on top in the end.

The first set was totally controlled by Xavier, as they quickly jumped out to a 9-4 lead. The Hall fought back, eventually trailing only 13-11, but the Musketeers went on a 12-5 run to close out the set.

The second set was much of the same, as Xavier again got off to a fast start. The Pirates looked like they had chances to get the score closer, but Xavier won the second set as well, 25-17.

The third set was very crucial, and it looked like Xavier was going to wrap it up, until Seton Hall went on a late 4-0 run to take the lead 19-18. The Pirates were able to close it out 25-23, going into the fourth set down 2-1 and looking to rally.

The fourth set kept everyone on their toes, as both teams went back and forth knowing each point was very crucial. However, Xavier broke a tie at 16 by scoring four unanswered points. Seton Hall tried to get some back, but in the end was defeated 25-18 in the final set, losing by a final score of 3-1.

Sophomore Abby Thelen continued her solid play this season, leading the Pirates with 20 kills. Other key performers were junior Dominique Mason (15 kills) and sophomore Sophia Coffey (25 assists).

The Seton Hall Pirates play next against Creighton (14-6) at home on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Seton Hall will continue to look to solidify itself within the top half of the Big East standings, with Creighton currently undefeated in conference play.

